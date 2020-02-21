DOYLESTOWN >> Detectives from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Doylestown Township.
One person was transported for medical treatment of injuries sustained as a result of the incident on Feb. 20, which occurred during a standoff in the area of Shady Retreat and Limekiln roads involving the now-hospitalized individual.
Any danger to the community presented by this situation has now passed, however police will remain in the area for some time in an investigative capacity.
All shootings involving police officers in Bucks County are investigated by county detectives and reviewed by the District Attorney.
Further information about this incident will be released when the investigation is complete or when critical information emerges.