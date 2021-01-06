HARRISBURG >> Bucks County Democratic State Representatives Perry Warren (D-31), John Galloway (D-140) and Tina Davis (D-141) took the oath of office during a noon swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol on Jan. 5.
The ceremony marked the beginning of the 2021-22 session of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Washington County Judge Brandon Neuman, a former House member, administered the oath of office.
Warren is beginning his third term representing the 31st District in Bucks County
Warren said he will focus on COVID-19 relief; child protection in custody cases (Kayden’s Law); economic development and job creation; infrastructure; community safety; and environmental protection in the new term. He will receive committee assignments later in the month.
“All levels of government are being challenged to be creative, versatile and knowledgeable in order to provide services and relief to our residents and communities facing the pandemic,” Warren said. “I’m honored that the people of the 31st District chose me as their advocate during this period. I will continue to use my life and legislative experience and relationships on both sides of the aisle to represent and support our residents and communities.”
The 31st District includes Lower Makefield Township, Morrisville Borough (Wards 1, 2 and 3), Newtown Borough, Newtown Township and Yardley Borough.
Galloway is beginning his eighth term representing the 140th District. He also serves as minority chair of the House Commerce Committee.
Galloway said he will focus on economic development and job creation; COVID-19 relief; increasing mental health and addiction resources; improving education; and creating infrastructure for clean water in the new term.
“I’m grateful to be able to serve the people of the 140th District during this unprecedented crisis,” Galloway said. “I will continue to use my skills, depth of legislative and business experience, and local and Harrisburg connections to help our community get the resources it needs to get through the pandemic. I am here for you, my neighbor. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help.”
The 140th District includes Bristol Borough, Falls Township, Tullytown Borough and parts of Bristol Township, Middletown Township and Morrisville Borough.
Davis is beginning her sixth term representing the 141st Legislative District. Davis is also serving her first term as secretary of the House Democratic Caucus.
Davis said she will focus on economic development and opportunity, job creation, pay equity, property tax reform, and programs assisting families, seniors and veterans in the new term. She will receive committee assignments later in the month.
“I am honored that the residents of the 141st District have once again chosen me to be their advocate in Harrisburg,” Davis said. “I will use my extensive legislative experience working across the aisle to achieve the bipartisan solutions needed to address the unprecedented crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. My time in the House has taught me that when the legislature comes together to tackle a problem, all Pennsylvanians benefit.”
The 141st District includes parts of Bristol Township and Middletown Township and all of Hulmeville and Penndel boroughs.
The state lawmakers and their office staff can help with a variety of state-related services, including home heating, children’s health insurance, prescription drug and property tax/rent rebate program assistance.
To reach Perry Warren’s office, call 215-493-5420 or visit RepPerryWarren.com. His district office is located at 91 South Main Street in Yardley Borough.
To reach John Galloway’s office, call 215-943-7206 or visit RepGalloway.com. His district office is located at 8610 New Falls Road, Levittown.
To reach Tina Davis’ office, call 267-580-2660 or visit RepTinaDavis.com. Her district office is located at 4530 New Falls Road, Levittown.