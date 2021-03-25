DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Democratic Committee has announced its endorsed slate of candidates for the 2021 election.
"Earlier this month, the Bucks County Democratic Committee certified the results for its 2021 Endorsement Meeting," said chairman John Cordisco. "From those results, I am happy to report each of our endorsed candidates received an overwhelming majority of the votes from the entire committee."
After historic wins in 2017, incumbent row officers Prothonotary Judi Reiss, Controller Neale Dougherty, and Recorder of Deeds Robin Robinson have earned the committee’s endorsement to secure another four years in office.
"Since being sworn into office, these three Row Officers have not only repaired the damage done from the previous decades of Republican control but have transformed their respective departments to be more transparent, responsible, and equitable for the people of Bucks County," said Cordisco. "They have continued this throughout the entire pandemic by adapting to keep their employees safe without sacrificing productivity."
In addition, the committee introduce three new BCDC endorsed Row Officer candidates who are joining the ticket.
Mark Lomax, the endorsed Democratic candidate for Sheriff, retired from the Pennsylvania State Police after 27 years at the rank of Major and currently serves on the Warrington Township Board of Supervisors.
"Mark has a deep knowledge and passion for teaching and has been sought after to provide tactical training to law enforcement personnel all around the world for decades," said Cordisco.
Antonetta Stancu, the endorsed Democratic candidate for District Attorney, is an award winning criminal justice attorney who has been fighting for justice for over 17 years.
"Antonetta served for many years as a prosecutor, both at the federal level (under the Obama administration) and locally here in Bucks County, and now fights for the rights of those accused," said Cordisco.
And Tiffany Thomas-Smith is the endorsed candidate for Bucks County Court Common Pleas Judge.
"Tiffany has over 20 years of experience as a family law attorney, serves on the Board of Directors for the Bucks County Bar Association, and is the Chair of its Diversity and Inclusion committee," said Cordisco. "She is a litigator and mediator and has tried hundreds of cases in the Bucks County Court, mostly involving families and children.
"Our committee overwhelmingly endorsed these six outstanding, qualified candidates who worked hard to earn the party’s support," said Cordisco. "I am personally proud to stand with these candidates today and will do everything in my power to deliver a historic electoral victory for the Democratic party at the county level in Bucks once again."