DOYLESTOWN >> In a week marred by extreme weather, Bucks County ushered in a new month with a decrease in new cases of COVID-19.
September’s start also saw a dip in vaccination rates.
The county’s seven-day average as of Monday, Sept. 6 was 135 new cases per day, down from an average of 158 new cases per day the week prior. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, the county reported about 1,000 new COVID cases.
Hospitalizations also decreased, but remain higher than they were a month ago.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 7 at least 56 COVID-positive patients were being treated in Bucks County hospitals compared to 61 COVID-positive patients last Tuesday. Eight patients are in intensive care, and four are on ventilators. In early August, fewer than a dozen COVID-positive people were in county hospitals.
Last week, 5,693 residents received a vaccine, down from the previous week when providers countywide administered 6,373 jabs. To date, 67 percent of eligible Bucks County residents (aged 12 and up) have received at least one dose of vaccine. Fully vaccinated residents make up about 59 percent of the county’s eligible population.
The county continues to offer first, second and third dose shots at county-run vaccine sites.
For a full list of vaccine providers in Bucks County and locations where COVID vaccines are being offered, please check Bucks County’s Coronavirus Testing/Vaccination Information page.
To find the vaccination clinics nearest you, text your zip code to 438829.