FAIRLESS HILLS >> Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, established in March by United Way of Bucks County with additional funding from Penn Community Bank, is continuing to support residents in need in Bucks County through local nonprofits.
In the seventh round of grant funding, Bucks County Opportunity Council was awarded $25,000 to help aid local food pantries that are struggling to keep up with the increased demand for food assistance. Grant funds will be distributed to 12 food pantries county-wide, with each pantry receiving $2,000 in flexible funding for the purchase of food. This will include meats and dairy products that will be distributed to individuals and families who are seeking help with food insecurity. BCOC will also use $1,000 to purchase 1000 dozen eggs, the most requested item by pantries, to be distributed each week.
The pantries include: Bux-Mont Christian Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Cares Cupboard, Community Baptist, Coordinating Council of Health & Welfare, Interfaith Food Alliance, Langhorne Terrace, Living Hope Community Church, Mary’s Cupboard, Redeemer Lutheran, St. Matthew Methodist, The Food Center at Morrisville Presbyterian.
Erin Lukoss, Executive Director at Bucks County Opportunity Council says, “BCOC is thankful for this grant from United Way of Bucks County, as it will allow twelve of our pantry partners to purchase much needed food. Each of the twelve pantries has been identified as a pantry with high volume, struggling to meet the demands COVID-19 has placed on their resources. This grant will help to fill the shelves and get food quickly to the homes of families in need.”
The fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of grant funding included new and previously awarded member agencies. Awardees included; Quilts for Kids, No Longer Bound, and Good Friends, Inc., who received an award for the first time. The Salvation Army received a second grant. Family Service Association of Bucks County, Bucks County Children and Youth, and the YMCA of Bucks County each received a third grant. Awards ranged from $950 to $6,400.
Since its inception, the fund has provided 30 grants, totaling over $148,000, to 21 local nonprofits serving people impacted by COVID-19. All grants focus on life-sustaining and essential human services. To learn more about the programs and services provided by these agencies, visit our website at www.uwbucks.org/covidgrantswork.
United Way of Bucks County Member Agencies will continue to submit grant applications on a rolling basis. Applications are reviewed by a panel of business and nonprofit leaders. Payments are released immediately to ensure that people who experience a financial crisis due to COVID-19 get help quickly.
In addition to more than 450 individual, local donors, Penn Community Bank, Dow, BB&T now Truist, Janssen, PECO, Foundations Community Partnership, Bucks County Foundation, Hallett Charitable Foundation, Barra Foundation, Grundy Foundation, Fegley Law Firm, Shoprite of Hunterdon County, Vistra Energy, Wells Fargo, Bucks County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and the Residents of Ann’s Choice support the fund.
Additional funds are badly needed. Donations can be made at uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery or by mailing a check to United Way of Bucks County, 413 Hood Boulevard, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with COVID recovery in the memo line.
About United Way of Bucks County: Since 1952, UW Bucks has been improving lives in Bucks County by uniting donors, advocates, and volunteers around the common good. United Way programs focus on the building blocks for a good life: a quality education, a stable income, and good health. For more information, call 215.949.1660 or visit www.uwbucks.org.
