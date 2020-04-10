FAIRLESS HILLS >> Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, established in March by United Way of Bucks County with additional funding from Penn Community Bank, is continuing to support the Bucks County community through local nonprofits.
A Woman’s Place, Bucks County Children and Youth, Family Service Association, Maternity Care Coalition, Merakey, YMCA of Bucks County, and YWCA of Bucks County were all awarded grants to support those impacted by COVID-19 in Bucks County. Ivins Outreach Center was awarded a second grant in this cycle. Awards ranged from $2,000 to $5,000 and totaled $32,500.
Grants continue to focus on life-sustaining and essential human services, including some that can be hard to see.
Ifeoma Aduba, Interim Chief Executive Officer at A Woman’s Place, Bucks County’s only community benefit domestic violence organization, notes that stay-at-home restrictions currently in place increase the need for her agency’s services.
People experiencing domestic violence are in even greater danger when they are required to stay home. She adds that COVID-19 also impacts survivors of domestic violence. “For those who are just starting to live independently, the current community restrictions trigger the trauma of being victimized by power and control dynamics,” says Aduba.
A Woman’s Place will use their grant to make HIPPA-compliant Tele-Services available to clients safely and without interruption. This includes individual counseling, group counseling, children’s counseling, and legal services.
Family Service Association will use recovery funds to support Bucks County’s Emergency Homeless Shelter. This includes food and urgently needed cleaning supplies.
Maternity Care Coalition is providing their clients with essentials like formula, wipes, and diapers. Their goal is to ensure families are able to access the resources they need while adhering to social distancing guidelines that protect staff and community members.
Blended case managers at Merakey, an organization specializing in developmental and behavioral health, will use funds to deliver groceries and personal hygiene items to their at-risk clients who can’t secure these things on their own.
YMCA of Bucks County is using grant funds to support Operation Compassion. One element of this project, launched in response to COVID-19, makes bathrooms, showers, meals, and fresh clothing available to those who are homeless. These services are available twice a week at YMCA branches in Fairless Hills, Doylestown, and Quakertown.
YWCA of Bucks County is using their grant to help people currently in their Rapid Rehousing program. These families, all of whom were previously homeless, have all experienced significant financial setbacks due to COVID-19. The grant will ensure that these families remain stably housed.
Ivins Outreach Center is using funds to continue serving a growing number of seniors and families in need of food and other necessities.
United Way of Bucks County Member Agencies will continue to submit grant applications on a rolling basis. Applications are reviewed quickly by a panel of business and nonprofit leaders. Payments are released immediately to ensure that people who experience a financial crisis due to COVID-19 get help quickly.
In addition to more than 200 individual, local donors, Penn Community Bank, Dow, BB&T now Truist, Janssen, Foundations Community Partnership, Bucks County Foundation, Hallett Charitable Foundation, Barra Foundation, Grundy Foundation, Fegley Law Firm, and Shoprite of Hunterdon County support the fund.
Additional funds are badly needed. Donations can be made at uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery or by mailing a check to United Way of Bucks County, 413 Hood Boulevard, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with COVID recovery in the memo line.
About United Way of Bucks County: Since 1952, UW Bucks has been improving lives in Bucks County by uniting donors, advocates, and volunteers around the common good. United Way programs focus on the building blocks for a good life: a quality education, a stable income, and good health. For more information, call 215.949.1660 or visit www.uwbucks.org.