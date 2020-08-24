FAIRLESS HILLS >> Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, established in March by United Way of Bucks County with additional funding from Penn Community Bank, has awarded 14 new grants totaling more than $70,000.
In June, Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA), was awarded $17,400, to continue to provide critical support to their clients. Grant funds allowed NOVA to provide a safe working environment for staff and safe meeting spaces for clients. Computer equipment and video set-ups were required to continue meeting with clients safely. Grant funds also provided a supply of personal protective equipment for staff and increased cleaning services in their offices, counseling areas, and waiting areas.
Penny Ettinger, Executive Director at NOVA said, “The pandemic is having a significant impact on many of our clients. For victims of personal violence such as sexual assault, the uncertainty of when this crisis will end, the isolation caused by the stay at home order combined with the stress caused by the shift in daily living can trigger a relapse of trauma.”
She adds, “As an essential facility, we cannot have a lapse in services. Therefore, by purchasing necessary technology, personal protective equipment, and increasing our cleaning services, NOVA will be able to provide a safe environment and limit the staff and client exposure to the coronavirus.”
In addition to the grant awarded to NOVA, recipients include: Worthwhile Wear, Children’s Developmental Program, Valley Youth House, and Penn Foundation, all who received an award for the first time.
Advocates for Homeless & Those in Need (AHTN), Good Friends, Inc., The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania, Keystone Opportunity Center, Bucks County Children and Youth, Penndel Mental Health and Family Service Association received additional awards.
Since its inception, the COVID-19 Recovery fund has provided 46 grants, totaling nearly $250,000, to dozens of local nonprofits serving people impacted by COVID-19. All grants focus on life-sustaining and essential human services. To learn more about the programs and services provided by these agencies, visit our website at www.uwbucks.org/covidgrantswork.
United Way of Bucks County Member Agencies will continue to submit grant applications on a rolling basis. Applications are reviewed by a panel of business and nonprofit leaders. Payments are released immediately to ensure that people who experience a financial crisis due to COVID-19 get help quickly.
In addition to more than 800 individual, local donors, Penn Community Bank, Dow, BB&T now Truist, Janssen, PECO, Foundations Community Partnership, Bucks County Foundation, Simon and Jane Hallett, Barra Foundation, Grundy Foundation, Fegley Law Firm, Shoprite of Hunterdon County, Vistra Energy, Wells Fargo, Bucks County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., 100+ Women Who Care Bucks County, Residents of Ann’s Choice , PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., The Albert W Bader Foundation, Inc., and the Newtown Business Association support the fund.
Donations can be made at uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery or by mailing a check to United Way of Bucks County, 413 Hood Boulevard, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with COVID recovery in the memo line.
Since 1952, UW Bucks has been improving lives in Bucks County by uniting donors, advocates, and volunteers around the common good. United Way programs focus on the building blocks for a good life: a quality education, a stable income, and good health. For more information, call 215.949.1660 or visit www.uwbucks.org.