NORRISTOWN >> Additional felony child pornography charges have been filed against Bucks County police officer Matthew Reiss, 47, of Upper Hanover Township, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.
Reiss was arrested in May on multiple counts of felony child pornography based on the initial investigation and his downloads from the internet.
Reiss, a police officer in Hilltown Township, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Once a search warrant was obtained, detectives forensically examined his electronic devices and found additional child pornography images. Reiss now faces 1,700 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
The history of the case is on April 16, 2021, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of two child sexual abuse images to a Google email account. The IP address for the gmail account was traced to the defendant’s residence in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County.
In addition, the cellphone number associated with the gmail account was a known phone number of the defendant’s.
Detectives served a search warrant on Google for information about the gmail account. On May 19, 2021, the investigation received 660 images, which included 10 images that were of child pornography, depicting children under the age of 13 in various stages of undress, in sexual poses and being sexually assaulted.
Reiss was arraigned on the new charges on July 15, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge Suzan Leonard, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured over the objection of prosecutors who requested $100,000 cash. The defendant posted bail and was released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m., Aug. 2, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins.
Special Victims Unit Detectives of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, along with specially trained and sworn detectives from police departments in Montgomery County, routinely work with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to protect children from Internet predators by aggressively and proactively investigating Internet crimes that exploit children.
The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nichola Beeson, captain of the Family Protection Unit.