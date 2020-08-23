WASHINGTON, D.C. >> Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) voted yes on H.R. 8015, the Democrat-sponsored $25 billion Delivering for America Act. Fitzpatrick was one of 26 Republicans who broke ranks with their party in support of the bill. He released the following statement:
“I am a proud cosponsor of H.R. 8015, the Delivering for America Act, and I was proud to vote in favor of this legislation. I stand with the hardworking letter carriers and postal workers of the USPS. The USPS should be fully funded so that my constituents and millions across the country can receive the high quality, timely service that the Postal Service has historically provided. This bipartisan legislation would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to the operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. We should be preserving and enhancing USPS delivery standards and services, not implementing operational changes that could delay delivery times and undermine quality services that every American depends on.”
“Right now, Americans across the country are relying on the USPS to deliver medications, essential goods, and ballots. The USPS is not a partisan issue, it is a constitutionally-mandated public service that every American relies on. Constant partisan bickering will get us no closer to solving the issue. Republicans and Democrats, House and Senate, must come together and address the serious challenges that USPS has been facing for years. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on bipartisan solutions to support the USPS.”
Earlier this month, Fitzpatrick joined a bipartisan letter expressing our concern to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about reports of delays in mail delivery.
Last year, Fitzpatrick joined Reps. Peter DeFazio (OR-04), Tom Reed (NY-23), and Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02) to introduce bipartisan legislation, the USPS Fairness Act, to end the unfair pre-funding mandate for the USPS, solving the most pressing financial problem facing the agency. The USPS is the only federal agency that is required to pre-fund decades’ worth of health benefits for its future retirees. Since 2007, this unfair mandate is responsible for more than 90 percent of USPS’s financial losses and 100 percent of losses over the past six years.
Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick spoke on the House Floor in support of the USPS Fairness Act, when this overwhelmingly bipartisan legislation passed the House.
The funding was initially included in the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill the House passed in May. The HEROES Act, however, died in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Republicans and the White House took special issue with language that blocks the Postmaster from implementing any reforms at an agency that is losing money.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told FOX NEWS that Trump "at no time has instructed or directed the Post Office to cut back on overtime, or any other operational decision that would slow things down." He said the process of removing blue mail boxes and sorting machines started back in 2011 and the Postal Service has "more than enough money in the bank account."
In April, President Trump issued an executive order aimed at restructing the U.S. Postal Service, which accounts for almost half of global mail volume and is regularly cited as the Federal agency with the highest public approval rating, but is working under a $65 billion debt.
“A number of factors, including the steep decline in First-Class Mail volume, coupled with legal mandates compel the USPS to incur substantial and inflexible costs, have resulted in a structural deficit where revenues are no longer sufficient to fund the pension liabilities and retiree health obligations owed to current employees,” says the order. “The USPS is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.”
According to the Trump Administration, the USPS has incurred $65 billion of cumulative losses since the 2007-09 recession; has been unable to make payments required by law for its retiree health benefit obligations, which totaled more than $38 billion at the end of fiscal year 2017; and the Accountability Office has had the USPS on its high-risk list since 2009 because of a serious financial situation that puts the USPS mission of providing prompt, reliable, and efficient universal mail services at risk.
The order established a task force on the United States Postal Service charged with conducting a thorough evaluation of the operations and finances of the USPS, including: the expansion and pricing of the package delivery market and the USPS’s role in competitive markets; the decline in mail volume and its implications for USPS self-financing and the USPS monopoly over letter delivery and mailboxes; the definition of the “universal service obligation” in light of changes in technology, e commerce, marketing practices, and customer needs; the USPS role in the U.S. economy and in rural areas, communities, and small towns; and the state of the USPS business model, workforce, operations, costs, and pricing.