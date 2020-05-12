WASHINGTON, D.C. >> Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) has made history by breaking an all-time record in bipartisanship, ranking as the No. 1 most bipartisan member of Congress in the entire nation and earning the highest bipartisan score ever recorded in history by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University, the Center announced today.
“In 2019, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick earned the highest Bipartisan Index score we have ever recorded by a House member. Leading the House with a record score is all the more notable in a year when 57% of his House colleagues scored below the historical average and hyper-partisan politics frequently grips Washington. Moreover, his commitment to working with Democrats on legislation has been consistent during his House career. In the 115th Congress (2017 and 2018) he had the second-highest Bipartisan Index score in the House. We congratulate Rep. Fitzpatrick for his dedication to bipartisan legislating,” said Dan Diller, Policy Director, The Lugar Center, Georgetown University.
“Hyper-partisanship is the single biggest threat facing our Nation. Bipartisanship is the only remedy that will save and heal our nation,” said Fitzpatrick. “Which of these paths one chooses determines whether they desire to be part of the problem or part of the solution. If one chooses partisanship and condemns those who think differently, they are part of the problem. If one chooses bipartisanship and seeks to build bridges with those who think differently, they are part of the solution. I have chosen, and will continue to choose, the path of bipartisanship and problem solving because I love the United States of America, the greatest country on Earth.”
The Georgetown University Bipartisan Index measures how often a member of Congress introduces bills that succeed in attracting co-sponsors from members of the other party, and how often they, in turn, co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle. The Index is based on a formula applied uniformly to all members. No subjective judgments are made about individual members or bills. The Index is intended to serve as a critical resource for voters and the media, and to encourage lawmakers to be more bipartisan when writing or co-sponsoring legislation.
