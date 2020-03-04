NEWTOWN >> The Bucks County Commissioners have appointed Broadus W. Davis, Ed.D., to the Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees. He will fill the remainder of the term of longtime trustee Frank Fazzalore, who passed away last fall.
The Yardley resident and Bucks alumnus brings a lifetime of public education service to the college’s governing body. He served as superintendent in the Bristol Borough School District from 2003–2011, and before that, was an assistant principal and principal in the Neshaminy School District for a decade. He also served as a special education teacher for the Bucks County Intermediate Unit for 16 years.
Since 2011, Dr. Davis has been interim superintendent, interim principal, interim assistant principal, and consultant in several school districts, most recently serving as an interim assistant principal in the West Chester Area School District.
“As an educator, Dr. Davis brings unique knowledge and skills which will benefit the college,” said Dr. Stephanie Shanblatt, Bucks County Community College president. “We look forward to his future contributions and work with the college community.”
Dr. Davis is a graduate of Bristol High School, Bucks County Community College, West Chester University (bachelor’s and master’s), and Immaculata University (Doctor of Education). He also served in the United States Navy in the 1970s.
The Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees welcomed Dr. Davis to his first official meeting on February 13. The Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month during the academic year. The next public meeting is March 12 at the Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks, Bristol, Pa. To learn more, visit www.bucks.edu/board.