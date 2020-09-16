BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County Community College, whose mission is to prepare students to become responsible citizens, will host a debate between the candidates in Pennsylvania’s first congressional district beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.
Incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick (R) and challenger Christina Finello (D) will take questions from moderator William Pezza, a longtime faculty member who teaches political science and American government. Each will have a chance to make opening and closing statements, and have time for rebuttal.
The debate will be livestreamed from the college’s Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks in Bristol Township. Because of health and safety concerns amid the global pandemic, no audience members will be allowed. The public is invited to watch live online through the Pennsylvania Cable Network (pcntv.com).
Bucks County Community College has hosted a congressional debate at the Lower Bucks Campus every two-year election cycle since 2010. To learn more about educational opportunities at the public, two-year college, visit bucks.edu.
##