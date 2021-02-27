Bucks County Community College’s Centurion student newspaper, headed by current editor-in-chief Alyssa Moore (left) of Chalfont and her predecessor Sarah Siock of Doylestown (pictured in early 2020), has won a record 17 awards from the Keystone Media contest in the two-year college division. The Centurion has won more than 130 awards since 2010 in the contest run by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. (CREDIT: The Centurion/Bucks County Community College)