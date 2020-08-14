Bucks County Community College has recently been awarded a $420,000 CARES Act grant to help residents get free “Speed to Skill” job training, including electro-mechanical industrial maintenance training, pictured here. Other free programs to help those impacted by COVID-19 are metalwork training, Microsoft Office technology and customer service specialist support certification, and the new bookkeeping with QuickBooks certification. To apply, go to bucks.edu/wfd, and choose a link to one of the four programs.