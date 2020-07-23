NEWTOWN >> Dr. Stephanie H. Shanblatt, who has served as president of Bucks County Community College since 2012, plans to retire next June, she recently announced.
“I have deeply appreciated the opportunity to serve the college and have truly enjoyed my tenure at Bucks,” said Shanblatt, the fourth president in the college’s 56-year history.
Shanblatt noted that she’s proud of several accomplishments collectively achieved with administration, faculty and staff members.
“The Science Center as a new campus landmark, expansion of health science programs and our workforce development footprint, and new collaboration between credit and non-credit programs are a few of the things which stand out,” she said. “Most importantly, we have focused on student success with many new initiatives that have demonstrably helped our students to graduate and transfer.”
In addition, Shanblatt also praised the broad outreach and collaboration between the college and many segments of the community.
“The partnerships with businesses, other educational entities, non-profits, and our elected officials are a testament to the value of the college within the county, and has been both gratifying and enjoyable,” noted Shanblatt. “I appreciate all those in the community who have worked with us to serve Bucks Countians.”
Prior to coming to Bucks, Shanblatt had been Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Mich.
“It has been my honor to serve the students, faculty and staff at Bucks these last eight years, and will continue that work throughout the coming year,” added Shanblatt.
Shanblatt’ s retirement is effective June 30. The 15-member Board of Trustees will launch a nationwide search for a replacement to lead the college.
