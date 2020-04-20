NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College, which has adapted to remote instruction and operations during the current global health crisis, has developed an innovative way to introduce prospective students to all Bucks has to offer as they make choices for the future.
“Looking with optimism to the fall, we are now conducting daily virtual presentations about a variety of topics, including new student onboarding, financial aid sessions, athletics, admissions, and every academic area,” said Marlene Barlow, director of admissions at the public, two-year college. “The presentations take place Monday through Saturday throughout April and May.”
Since campuses in Newtown, Bristol and Perkasie closed March 14 amid the Coronavirus pandemic, in-person efforts to introduce the college to students like the Spring Open House and Accepted Students Day were canceled.
“We quickly came up with a creative way to help students visit Bucks from the safety of their own homes,” added Barlow. “We have always been a solid college choice for many, but now, more than ever, students may wish to learn how they can stay close but still go far by enrolling at Bucks.”
By going to bucks.edu/experience, students can view the calendar of events and sign up for a presentation at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Topics include:
Major Mondays – a discussion about the college’s seven academic departments and the more than 80 programs of study offered
Transfer Tuesdays – offering topics about the dozens of transfer agreements Bucks has with four-year colleges and universities across the nation
Welcome Wednesdays – about the admissions process and general Bucks information
Thursday “Things” – about special offerings, such as athletics, workforce training, ESL instruction, features at our Upper Bucks Campus and Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks, and more
Financial Aid Fridays – gain insight about applying for state and federal aid programs
Saturday Mornings – answering general questions about admissions and the college
The presentations offer a blend of prerecorded and live interactive content, using videoconference technology. In addition, students can view a virtual video tour of the college at bucks.edu/experience.
Tuition at Bucks County Community College remains $165 a credit for county residents, after the Board of Trustees voted April 9 to keep tuition steady for the next academic year in order to ease the financial burden amid the COVID-19 emergency.
To learn more, email admissions@bucks.edu. To schedule a virtual visit, go to bucks.edu/experience. To browse college offerings, visit bucks.edu.
Bucks County Community College provides a diverse community of learners with exemplary, accessible educational opportunities and the personal connections that foster success. Founded in 1964, the public, two-year college offers more than 80 programs of study in seven academic areas, in addition to noncredit continuing education and workforce development opportunities. Learn more at bucks.edu.