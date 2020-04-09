NEWTOWN >> In a move designed to soften the economic impact faced by most Bucks County residents amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bucks County Community College’s Board of Trustees voted on April 9 to keep tuition at its current rate for the 2020-21 academic year.
Dr. Stephanie Shanblatt, college president, noted that keeping tuition steady is another effort to help students reach their academic and career goals.
“Amid these uncertain times, Bucks County Community College is committed to providing accessible, affordable opportunities that allow our students to thrive,” said Shanblatt. “We hope that keeping tuition stable will be one small way of easing the burden many have undergone recently.”
The unanimous vote took place April 9 during the board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, which was held remotely and streamed in real-time on the college’s YouTube channel.
“The trustees agreed that by not raising tuition next year, we could continue our unwavering support for our community,” said Elizabeth Fineberg, chair of the Board of Trustees. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to keep higher education affordable for our current and future students, despite the challenges we have faced this spring.”
For the 2020-21 academic year, tuition remains at $165 a credit for Bucks County residents, $330 a credit for Pennsylvanians who live outside of Bucks, and $495 a credit for out-of-state residents. Fees also remain unchanged. A typical returning student – a Bucks County resident taking a full-time course load of 12 credits a semester – will pay about $4898 in tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year.
The college has been operating remotely since March 16, following state guidelines to close non-essential businesses. On April 8, the college announced to students and faculty that remote operations will continue through the end of the Spring semester. The college’s annual commencement will also take place remotely using online technology on May 28, with details to be announced later.