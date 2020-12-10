BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County Community College has been awarded $3,950,000 in state funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
The funding award from the state will go toward BCCC’s latest capital undertaking, part of a $7,900,000 project. The project, a new Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP), is an investment in the college’s technology infrastructure and will allow BCCC to modernize systems for students, faculty, and staff for decades to come.
“Bucks County Community College continues to provide outstanding opportunities to our local students, despite recent challenges in the education field due to the pandemic,” said State Senator Steve Santarsiero in announcing the grant. “This funding from the Department of Education will help BCCC continue to provide exemplary community engagement and pathways for personal and professional success for all students.”
The college’s president, Dr. Stephanie Shanblatt, commented, “In today and tomorrow’s world, capital projects are not always bricks and mortar. This project will propel the digital transformation of Bucks, allowing us to serve Bucks Countians using new user-friendly and more secure technology systems.”
As per the perimeters of the grant, the funding from PDE represents half of the annual capital expense of the project. The remaining funds will be sourced from local sponsors of BCCC.