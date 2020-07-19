BUCKS COUNTY >> With a string of sweltering days looming, Bucks County officials are urging residents without air conditioning or other refuge from the heat to visit community centers across the county that will be open during the expected heat wave.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Greater Philadelphia region, warning of “dangerously hot conditions” from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday.
Temperatures through the weekend are expected to climb well into the 90s, but forecasters say that heat indexes, or the measure of how hot it feels, could reach up to 110 degrees in some places.
People are encouraged stay out of the sun as much as possible, hydrate liberally and keep to air-conditioned or otherwise well-ventilated rooms. Be sure to check in on elderly relatives, friends and neighbors.
Children and pets should at no time be left in parked cars, as high heat can prove deadly in a matter of minutes. In the event of an emergency, call 911.
When faced in previous years with similar weather conditions, senior centers in Bucks County have offered extended hours to provide shelter to those in need of relief from the heat. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic most of the county’s senior centers are presently shuttered.
Unwilling to leave Bucks Countians stranded outside in a heat wave, community centers, municipal buildings and a few senior centers plan to open their doors to those in need.
A full list of cooling centers in Bucks County can be found below. All locations will require visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Bristol Township Senior Center (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday), 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA 19007
- Doylestown Township Community Meeting Room (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday), 425 Wells Road, Doylestown, PA 18901
- Falls Township Municipal Building (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday), 188 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
- Lower Makefield Township Community Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday), 1550 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley, PA 19067
- Middletown Township Senior Center (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday), 2142 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056
- Revivals Outreach Center (1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday), 4 S. Ridge Road, Perkasie, PA 18944
- Quakertown Borough Hall, 35 N. Third St., Quakertown, PA 18951. Call for hours: 215-536-5001
- Yardley Borough Hall Recreation Room, 56 South Main Street. (By request only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday). Call 215-493-6832. After hours call 215-493-2782.
Yardley, PA 19067