BUCKS COUNTY >> The following communities have instituted snow emergencies and parking restrictions ahead of the storm. Here's a rundown of what we have so far:
BEDMINSTER >> While preparing for the impending snow storm, please be mindful of your vehicles. Removing all vehicles from the roadways ahead of the storm allows the Bedminster Township Public Works Department and PennDOT to properly treat the roadways during and after the storm. This also ensures your vehicle will not be ticketed or towed per snow emergency ordinances.
BRISTOL BOROUGH >> In anticipation of snow fall Sunday afternoon into Monday, there will be no parking on Mill Street and the 100 block of Radcliffe St. This will take affect beginning Sunday evening, January 31st at 5 p.m. until Monday, February 1 at 5 p.m. The purpose of this is to allow for snow removal. The Police Department and Public Works department appreciates the public's cooperation.
CENTRAL BUCKS >> A Winter Storm Emergency for the Boroughs of Doylestown, New Britain and Chalfont has been declared beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday and continuing for the duration of the storm until the snow has been cleared. Do not park on any posted snow emergency routes in Doylestown Borough or any borough streets in Chalfont and New Britain or you will be ticketed and may be towed. You will find more information about Winter Storm Emergencies and Snow and Ice removal in the Boroughs on their websites.
FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township is declaring a Snow Emergency starting on Sunday, Jan 31 at 6 p.m. expiring on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service predicts 13 to 15 inches of snow in our area starting after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They are also calling for up to 45 mph wind gusts. The declaration requires all cars, trucks, boats, trailers, etc. be moved off of every township street into your driveway or onto your property so plows and emergency vehicles can get down the street. Failure to comply can result in a ticket and/or towing, and we thank you in advance for your cooperation. If this storm doesn't materialize as predicted, we will lift the declaration sooner than anticipated.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Hilltown Township has declared a snow emergency from Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. to Tuesday, Feb. 1 at noon. The township's snow emergency ordinance prohibits parking on snow emergency routes during a declared emergency as well as specific driving restrictions. A snow emergency is declared in order to facilitate the movement of traffic and to combat the hazards of snow and ice on snow emergency routes.
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield has issued a Snow Emergency effective from 11 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 until further notice. The Emergency Operations Center will be in effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021. Anyone with true emergencies should call 911. All other issues, contact the Emergency Operations Center at 215-493-4055. During the Snow Emergency, motorists should remain off the roadways and no vehicles will be parked on major highways or township roads. Residents should use caution if they must travel and clear snow from doorways of residences in the event of an emergency. In the event of power outages, the township will notify residents on locations of warming stations, comfort stations, and shelters.
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> The township will have extra police officers on patrol during the storm to help with stranded motorists and other weather-related traffic issues. Police ask that residents relocate their parked vehicles from the street onto their driveways so the township plow trucks can do their job. This is supposed to be a lengthy storm, starting late afternoon on Sunday and not wrapping up until Tuesday morning. If you need to contact MTPD with any non-emergency storm issues, you can call 215-949-1000. Stay safe, stay warm, and if you have to be out there and it’s as bad as they claim it going to be, drive safely.
NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> A snow emergency goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31. During a snow emergency parking is prohibited on the entire length of State Street and Washington Avenue in the borough and all other borough streets to facilitate snow plowing operations.
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In accordance with Ordinance 91-0-11 and amended by Ordinance 93-0-4, Newtown Township is issuing a snow emergency effective at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Under this emergency, "It shall be unlawful to park, or to allow to be parked, any motor vehicle on any road or street within the Township following deposit or accumulation of ice or snow of one (1) inch or greater, in depth, until the snow has been completely plowed for the full width of the cartway." Dependent upon conditions, this snow emergency may be extended.
YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Borough Police Department will implement a temporary Emergent NO PARKING order along East Afton Avenue and South Main Street beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021. These parking restrictions will be posted, enforced by police officers and will assist with expediting snow removal. Police also ask that where possible vehicles be removed from all streets and that during the storm non-essential traffic is restricted. Any questions may be referred to the YBPD at 215-493-2782 or contact@yardleypd.org