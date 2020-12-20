DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Commissioners are asking residents to limit their travel and their social gatherings through the holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase.
“We know this is the time of year people want to come together, especially after being isolated as much as we have been this year,” said Commissioner Robert Harvie during a Zoom press conference on Friday. “But we really are seeing a direct connection between gatherings of people and the spread of the virus.”
The number of cases in Bucks County jumped substantially just before Thanksgiving, according to the county’s health department director Dr. David Damsker.
“The surge started around mid-November. We had several hundred cases a day. And then Thanksgiving put a cherry on top and made it worse,” said Damsker.
November’s total of 83 reported deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic here. A total of 766 Bucks residents infected with COVID-19 have died during the pandemic, according to state numbers.
“Overall hospitals are very busy. There is some capacity left at all six Bucks County hospitals,” reported Damsker. “And hopefully that will continue on.”
The Bucks County Commissioners are also making it clear that any violations of the Governor’s mitigation orders must come through the State Police and/or local law enforcement.
Earlier this month Wolf announced stricter statewide standards effective through 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 eliminating indoor dining at restaurants, prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 50, limiting businesses serving the public to 50 percent of their maximum capacity, closing indoor gyms and fitness centers, halting extracurricular school activities, and closing indoor entertainment businesses such as theaters, museums, casinos and bowling alleys.
“I’ve been getting a lot of emails from people concerned because of the number of gyms that are open in their area,” said Commissioners Chair Diane Ellis Marseglia. “That’s a sore spot for many of us who would like to go to the gym because when we hear one is open we wish our own was open. But the reality is that’s not fair. All gyms are supposed to be closed right now. That’s per the Governor’s orders.
“If you’re having a concern about a gym or someplace that is open in your neighborhood you need to call your local police. They have the opportunity to come and help you out with that,” said Marseglia.
“Gyms that are closed and are following the orders are also in trouble. They are taking the hit while others stay open,” said Ellis Marseglia. “A few gyms can’t just decide they’re going to do it their own way and make everyone else carry the weight.”
Harvie noted that a recent study has shown that somewhere around 8,000 lives have been saved through the Governor’s mitigation efforts instituted prior to the second wave.
“We know restaurants have been impacted. We’ve done a lot for small businesses in the county. We put somewhere around $30 million into economic assistance for all businesses of all kinds. Much of that went to restaurants,” he said, referring to stimulus money received by the county through the federal CARES Act. “If you’re really concerned about helping the restaurants struggling right now, we encourage you to do take out. If everyone does that once or twice a week you can help these restaurants and keep our local economy strong.”
In addition, Harvie said the county will continue to waive its health inspection fees into 2021 for restaurants and eateries. “But you have to be in compliance with the Governor’s orders to get that waiver.”
Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo focused his remarks on the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging everyone to get it when it becomes available.
“Everything I’m hearing is that it’s safe. I know I’m going to get it as soon as my turn comes,” said DiGirolamo. “I think it’s the light at the end of the tunnel for us to get back to some type of normalcy.”
Hospitals in Bucks County and throughout the nation began receiving the Pfizer vaccine this past week through President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed and immediately began administering it to its highest risk front line health care providers.
Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan includes high risk health care providers, emergency medical services, pharmacies and long term care facilities, which will receive the vaccine through a pharmacy partnership set up through CVS and Walgreens.
Phase 1B will include essential workers, including the education sector, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers and transportation.
And Phase 1C will include adults with high-risk medical conditions and those age 65 and older.
“This pandemic has been unprecedented for us,” said Dr. Gerard Wydro, who works on the frontlines as an emergency room physician and as an EMS provider who joined the commissioners at its Zoom press conference to offer his insights.
“There’s three different components that we’re seeing,” said Wydro of the pandemic. “The biggest is the virus and the implications of the virus. Then there’s the implications from people who are delaying care. People are afraid to get care. And then all the mental health issues, especially for our at risk populations, whether it’s people with health disorders, substance abuse, the elderly and our children.
“At the same time we’re fighting a battle,” he said. “Our hospitals are feeling the stress because we have a lot of patients coming in. Now, some people are painting a picture that they all have Covid. That’s not the case. We have patients with Covid. We have patients coming in with other medical problems as well.
“My message is simple,” he said. “It is safe to come to the hospital when you need care. You should come when you have a medical emergency or trauma and understand that because we are behaving differently it might be a different experience. There won’t be visitors. You will be wearing a mask. And you may be cohorted into a different area. Those types of things help mitigate the risk.
“Don’t delay care,” he advises. “That can have worse consequences. Don’t be afraid of the virus. Respect the virus,” he said.
The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, adds Wydro. “But we can’t forget the reality that everyone of us needs to social distance, wear masks and stay within your bubble to avoid spreading the virus because we know it can happen very, very quickly and very, very easily.”