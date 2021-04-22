DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Conservation District this weekend will celebrate six decades of protecting the county’s soil and waterways.
At their regular meeting on April 21, the Bucks County Commissioners marked the occasion with a proclamation thanking the Conservation District for its long-running efforts to prevent the soil erosion and flooding that can result when land is improperly cultivated or developed.
“We encourage all residents to support its mission of preserving and protecting the natural splendor of Bucks County so that it may continue to be treasured for generations to come,” said Commissioner Bob Harvie, who also sits on the Conservation District’s board of directors.
Harvie noted that the impending anniversary comes the same week as Earth Day, which is celebrated every April 22 in recognition of global environmental protection efforts.
The Bucks County Conservation District came into being April 24, 1961, through a resolution passed by unanimous vote of the county commissioners of the time. Back then, agriculture was the primary culprit in soil erosion in the county.
In the intervening decades, economic shifts and population growth spurred Bucks County’s Conservation District to expand its focus, and it now also regulates land development for industrial, commercial and residential uses.
“We are a very small agency with a very big task,” said Gretchen Schatschneider, district manager of the Bucks County Conservation District. “Our job is difficult at times, but it is with the support of the commissioners and the support of the county that we are grateful to do this job for you.”
In support of its primary goal, the Conservation District also works through various programs to educate the public on the importance of protecting the environment.
To learn more about the Bucks County Conservation District and the programs and services it offers, visit its website at www.bucksccd.org.