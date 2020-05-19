DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s $6 million plan to help small businesses struggling from the COVID-19 shutdown was unveiled on May 18, as the county released eligibility and application details for the Bucks Back to Work Small Business Grant Program.
The grants, paid from a portion of the county’s federal CARES Act funding, will provide qualifying businesses with up to $25,000 or 25 percent of annual operating expenses, whichever is lower. The money will go exclusively to small business owners and sole proprietors who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
“The Bucks County Commissioners understand the sacrifices small businesses have made, and the anxiety they feel for their future,” Commissioner Bob Harvie said. “This grant program is just the first step in the county’s efforts to help sustain those businesses in this difficult time.”
Applications will be accepted on Tuesday, May 26 only, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Application forms will be posted on the county’s COVID-19 economic resources web portal at https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/bucks-covid-19-economic-resources.
Bucks County expects the application form to be posted no later than Thursday morning, May 21, prior to a webinar that will be held in the afternoon. The webinar will be an opportunity for potential applicants to ask any questions they may have about the application process.
Details for submitting the completed form digitally will be on the application. Paper applications may also be submitted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Court Street entrance of the Bucks County Administration Building, 55 East Court Street in Doylestown.
To qualify, applicants must be for-profit businesses, founded no later than 2018, that have less than $700,000 gross annual revenue and fewer than 50 employees. Primary operations and headquarters must physically be located in Bucks County, and a majority of revenue must be generated in Bucks, not outside locations.
Non-profits, franchises and passive businesses such as landlords are not eligible.
Money from the grants can be used for a number of approved uses, such as meeting payroll, paying rent or mortgages, purchasing supplies and other operating expenses.
More information about the grant-approval process, documents needed to apply, and other details can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/ybhar5o2
Questions? Please email them to bucksbacktowork@bucksounty.org. Please include contact information with your question.