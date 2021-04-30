DOYLESTOWN >> The grounds of the Bucks County Administration Building welcomed a flowering new resident this week.
Planned as the first of many to come, Unus is a young dogwood tree planted in a grassy patch outside the north corner of the building facing Broad and Main streets. Snipes Farm and Education Center, a Morrisville-based nonprofit, donated the tree, which arrived Thursday, April 29 and was dedicated Friday, April 30 in observance of Arbor Day.
Proudly decked in pink blossoms, the dogwood whose name means “one” in Latin is a native breed whose presence will help support the local soil, insects and other critters, said Melanie Douty-Snipes, Director of Education and Camp Director at Snipes Farm.
“Soil health and plant health is directly connected to human health,” she said, stressing the importance of diverse, native flora to the local ecosystem. “It’s the green and growing things that provide us with each breath.”
Douty-Snipes joined all three Bucks County Commissioners and members of the county General Services Division Friday morning to dedicate the tree, one of more than 40 she said the farm planted throughout the county this spring in support of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership.
The effort, a collaboration of dozens of agencies including governments, businesses and conservation groups, aims to plant 10 million new trees across Pennsylvania in pursuit of a wide array of environmental benefits.
Commissioner Bob Harvie, having helped kickstart Falls Township’s successful Bare Root Tree Program in his time as a township supervisor, said he hopes to continue those efforts at the county level.
“I’m glad to be hopefully starting a new tradition here at the county to plant trees wherever we can,” Harvie said.
The planting of the dogwood was the latest in a series of steps and gestures – including the recent addition of electric vehicles to the county fleet and recognition of the Bucks County Conservation District’s 60th anniversary – to highlight the administration’s unanimous, bipartisan commitment to protecting the environment.
The commissioners are dedicated not just to mitigating climate change, but also to ensuring the preservation of Bucks County’s natural beauty for generations to come.