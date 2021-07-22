DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Commissioners this month appointed Angela Nagle, a college athletics and recreation administrator for more than 15 years, to be director of the county Parks and Recreation Department.
In her new role, Nagle will oversee the state’s third-largest county parks system, which boasts more than 9,000 acres of recreational land across eight parks and three nature centers, 80 full-time and seasonal employees, and an annual operating budget of about $4 million.
Parks and Recreation is a department within the county’s General Services Division.
“Angela’s qualifications and experience in campus recreation along with her effective management style are the perfect combination,” said county Director of Operations Kevin Spencer, who oversees General Services. “I am excited as Angela joins our team to carry the torch forward.”
Most recently, Nagle was the assistant athletics director at Saint Joseph’s University, where the campus recreation department and its facilities relied on her leadership to head an operation of 700 athletes and 26 teams.
Prior to that, the soon-to-be Middletown Township resident served as director of campus recreation at La Salle University.
In joining the county, Nagle succeeds longtime parks director William Mitchell, who retired in April after more than 30 years at the department’s helm. The county park administration building, located in Core Creek Park off Bridgetown Pike in Langhorne, is named in his honor.
Bucks County Parks and Recreation Director Angela Nagle“Our parks, nature centers, recreational facilities and historic properties provide wonderful opportunities for residents to engage in essential wellness activities,” Nagle (pictured at left) said. “I am thrilled to have the chance to continue the work of my esteemed predecessor and lead our team to improve the parks and recreation experience for the residents of Bucks County.”
Nagle has two degrees from Temple University - a bachelor’s degree in athletics and recreation management and a master’s degree in education with a focus in athletics and recreation administration. She also earned the collegiate recreational sport professional credential and is a certified pool operator.
Nagle is an active member of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO), Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society (PRPS) and National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA).
