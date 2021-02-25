LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Tiffany Thomas-Smith, a candidate for Judge in the Court of Common Pleas, has announced a lineup of former and current elected officials and local leaders who are supporting her campaign.
● Former Congressman Patrick Murphy stated in his endorsement, “The people of Bucks County deserve a Judge with integrity, experience, and commitment to community. Tiffany exemplifies these qualities, and this is why I am endorsing her in this campaign.”
● State Senator Steve Santarsiero (SD-10), State Representative Perry Warren (HD-31), and former State Representative Helen Tai (HD-178) also pledged their support for Thomas-Smith.
● Local elected officials David Oxley and Kimberly Yeager-Rose, supervisors in Newtown and Northampton townships respectively, Bensalem School Board Director Rachel Fingles and Criminal Justice Advocate Danny Ceisler also support Tiffany.
● Activist group Tinicum Together has also strongly endorsed Tiffany's candidacy.
Tiffany is an experienced attorney with more than 20 years of experience in family and criminal law. She is a litigator with courtroom experience, mediator and collaborative attorney. She serves on the Boards of the United Way of Bucks County and the Bucks County Bar Association and is the Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for both organizations.
Tiffany served as the Solicitor of the Bucks County Democratic Committee and was on the Voter Protection Team for the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party. She is actively involved with charitable organizations, including the Healing Consciousness Foundation supporting breast cancer "thrivers" and WISER School, which supports education for young women in Africa.
She is a Lower Makefield resident and mother of two Pennsbury graduates. She is a graduate of Duke University and Howard University School of Law.