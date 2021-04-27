DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Board of Elections voted 2-1 on April 26 to add a fourth ballot drop box before the May 18 primary election, a pilot program in partnership with the Bucks County Free Library system, using the Yardley-Makefield Free Library in Lower Makefield as the new host site.
This location will have a ballot drop box with an operational security camera, a Board of Elections staffer on site, and a daily pick-up of ballots. Its hours of operation are to be determined. The county has three other drop box sites at county offices in Quakertown, Doylestown and Levittown.
The Yardley-Makefield Library was chosen for the pilot program because data from the 2020 general election showed a large number of voters from that area utilized mail-in ballots.
Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, who chairs the elections board, and Commissioner Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia voted in favor of adding the box, while Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo voted no.
At this time, a majority of members of the Board of Elections is committed to adding more drop boxes for the November general election, believing there is clear public support for doing so. The board has instructed staff to present a plan to increase the number of boxes, identify additional locations, and provide security, to be voted on at a subsequent Board of Elections meeting.
“We understand voters will continue to increase usage of the mail-in voting option with each election,” Harvie said. “We are committed to ensuring that whichever method a voter chooses to exercise their right to vote, they may do so securely as well as conveniently.”