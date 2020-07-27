DOYLESTOWN >> Residents from Bucks County and the surrounding areas will be coming together on Sunday, August 2 to show support for their local law enforcement officers.
Organized by Caroline Dutertre, the Bucks County Back the Blue Rally "is to show appreciation for our local law enforcement officers. This family-friendly event is about honor, support and gratitude for our law enforcement.
"Please join us and show your appreciation for the police who work tirelessly often without the respect they deserve," said Dutertre.
Wearing or carrying symbols of patriotism and police support is encouraged. Bring signs and flags. Masks are required.
The rally begins at 2 p.m. at the Doylestown Government Administration Center: 55 E Court Street in the heart of Doylestown 18901.