LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Francis J. Sullivan, David J. Truelove and Timothy J. Duffy, from the Yardley office of Hill Wallack LLP, have been selected to the 2020 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list and Jill M. Fein has been included in the Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
Sullivan is the Founding Partner of Hill Wallack LLP’s Yardley office. He is partner-in-charge of the Business & Commercial and Trusts & Estates practice groups, a member of the Banking & Financial Services group and is a member of Hill Wallack’s Management Committee.
Sullivan is the legal counselor to numerous family-owned businesses, middle market corporate entities and partnerships, and provides guidance in their development and growth, whether through M & A activities or organic growth. As such an advisor, he counsels business owners on the when and how to maximize and protect the value of their labors, including generational transfers via succession planning; internal transfers to existing shareholders/partners and external arm’s length transfers/sales to third parties.
Because of his extensive background and experience in dealing with the life cycles of business entities and their owners, Sullivan is also frequently requested to act as a Mediator to assist in the resolution of business and commercial disputes, including contractual disputes, as well as internal disputes among the owners, both before and after litigation is filed.
David J. Truelove is a partner and member of the firm’s Municipal Law, School Law and Internal Investigations practice groups and co-chair of the firm’s Employment & Labor Law practice group. Mr. Truelove’s areas of concentration include municipal labor law, employment matters and complex litigation. He is a recognized labor lawyer, who has successfully represented municipalities, school districts and other public entities throughout Bucks County, Montgomery County and the surrounding region in a wide variety of high-profile collective bargaining matters.
Timothy J. Duffy is a partner and a member of the firm’s Business & Commercial, Real Estate, Banking & Financial Services, Land Use Solutions, and Commercial Leasing & Property Management practice groups. He serves the regional and business community by handling and resolving the wide range of challenges business owners face every day.
As comfortable in the boardroom as he is in the courtroom, Duffy’s years of commercial litigation experience is a valuable asset in strategically counseling clients through contract negotiations and business disputes. Likewise, his years of transactional experience provides a valuable depth of familiarity with the contracts and business relationships with regard to which he is regularly called upon to litigate for his clients, including in the context of preliminary injunctions in business disputes.
Duffy’s clients include national and regional commercial real estate investors and property managers, the buyers and sellers of real estate and businesses, commercial lenders, and local and regional business owners. Mr. Duffy also has extensive experience representing landowners and developers seeking land development and/or zoning relief before municipal boards and commissions throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Jill M. Fein is an associate in the Yardley office of Hill Wallack LLP, where she is a member of the Creditors’ Rights/Bankruptcy practice group. Fein concentrates her practice in all areas of creditors’ rights, including foreclosures, landlord tenant matters, and ejectments, as well as other property related litigation. She is an active member in the Bucks County Bar Association.
