DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Area Agency on Aging will be presenting a one-hour online seminar about the basics of Medicare on two upcoming dates this month.
The seminar, which will be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 30, is designed to help residents prepare for the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
The seminar will clarify what is covered under Medicare Parts A-D, describe programs to help beneficiaries save money on Medicare costs, and explain the services offered by the Bucks County APPRISE program.
The seminar will be presented “live” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 23; and from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. To attend, a person must register by calling the Area Agency on Aging at 267-880-5700.
Starting Oct. 2, the seminar will be available on demand at the agency's website at www.buckscounty.org/APPRISE.
APPRISE is a free, unbiased and confidential Medicare counseling and education program funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Bucks County Commissioners.
More information about the APPRISE program and individualized Medicare counseling services can be obtained by calling the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.