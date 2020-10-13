BUCKS COUNTY >> Communities throughout the county will partner with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the DEA to present this year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24 from 10 am to 2 pm
The event will be accepting unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications, vaping products and pet medications for safe disposal.
Always store narcotics and other potentially addictive medications in a safe place at home away from the reach of any person for which they are not prescribed and use extra care to keep them out of the reach of children. Keep an accurate count of medications that have a high potential for abuse.
Some sites will be drop-in and some will be drive-up locations. Look for directional signs.
When approaching a drive-up site, stay in your vehicle. Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles in line. Stay alert for pedestrians in the area and follow the directions of police or volunteers at the site. Pull up to the drop off location, place your meds into the box and drive away at a safe speed.
Unless indicated with an asterisk (*), locations are drive up and drop in sites. All sites are using COVID safety precautions.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP >> GIANT Food Store, 2721 Street Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020
BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Borough Hall, 250 Pond St., Bristol, PA 19007
BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> Keystone Elementary School, 1800 Keystone St.,
Croydon, PA 19021
BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> Levittown Library Parking Lot, 7311 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> Lower Bucks Hospital Main (Lobby Entrance), 501 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP >> Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Dr., Buckingham, PA 18912
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP >> Midway Fire Company, 3879 Durham Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902
CENTRAL BUCKS REGIONAL >> CVS Pharmacy, 160 South Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
CENTRAL BUCKS REGIONAL >> Rite Aid Pharmacy, 306 Town Center,
New Britain, PA 18901
DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Weis Market, 73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA 18901
DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Doylestown Hospital, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901
DUBLIN BOROUGH >> Dublin IGA Food Store, 161 North Main St., Dublin, PA 18917
FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Police Department, 188 Lincoln Hwy., Fairless Hills, PA 19030
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Municipal Building, 13 West Creamery Rd. , Hilltown, PA 18927
HULMEVILLE BOROUGH >> William Penn Firehouse, 123 Main St., Hulmeville, PA 19047
LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> Borough Police Department, 114 East Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Police Department, 1100 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON >> Poquessing Middle School, 300 Heights Ln., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> GIANT Food Store, 4100 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19056
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> GIANT Food Store, 168 North Flowers Mill Rd. Langhorne, PA 19047
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center (Main Lobby Entrance), 1201 Langhorne-Newtown Rd. Langhorne, PA 19047
MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Police Department, 35 Union St., Morrisville, PA 19067
NEW BRITAIN TOWNSHIP >> Police Department, 207 Park Ave. Chalfont, PA 18914
NEW BRITAIN TOWNSHIP >> GIANT Food Store, 4275 County Line Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914
NEW HOPE BOROUGH >> CVS Pharmacy, 302 West Bridge St., New Hope, PA 18938
NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown Fire Association, 14 Liberty St., Newtown, PA 18940
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Dr. Newtown, PA 18940
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Police Department 111 Township Rd. Richboro, PA 18954
PENNDEL BOROUGH >> Borough Hall,
300 South Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047
PENNRIDGE REGIONAL >> Police Department 200 Ridge Rd. Sellersville, PA 18960
PENNRIDGE REGIONAL >> Grand View Hospital, Outpatient Building, 700 Lawn Ave. Sellersville, PA 18960
PERKASIE BOROUGH >> Police Department, 311 South 9th St., Perkasie, PA 18944
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP >> CVS Pharmacy, 4361 Swamp Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902
QUAKERTOWN BOROUGH >> Borough Hall, 35 North 3rd St., Quakertown, PA 18951
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP >> Police Department, 229 California Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951
SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP >> Police Department, 3092 Sugan Rd., Solebury, PA 18963
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP >> Springfield Elementary School, 1950 Route 212, Quakertown, PA 18951
TELFORD BOROUGH >> Indian Valley Public Library, 100 East Church Ave., Telford, PA 18969
TINICUM TOWNSHIP >> Wehrung’s Home Center, 7711 Easton Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942
TULLYTOWN BOROUGH >> Municipal Building, 500 Main St., Tullytown, PA 19007
UPPER MAKEFIELD >> Police Department, 1076 Eagle Rd. Newtown, PA 18940
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON >> Police Department, 939 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966
WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP >> ShopRite of Warminster* (Inside store, social distancing), 942 West Street Rd. Warminster, PA 18974
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP >> Township Building Lobby, 852 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976
WARWICK TOWNSHIP >> Wawa, 1937 York Rd. Jamison, PA 18929
YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Police Department, 56 South Main St., Yardley, PA 19067