DOYLESTOWN >> Starting October 5, Bucks County voters can drop off their mail-in and absentee ballots between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in secure drop boxes at any of the following locations:
- Upper Bucks Government Services Center, 261 California Road, Quakertown 18951
- Bucks County Administration Building, 55 E. Court Street, Doylestown 18901.
- Lower Bucks Government Services Center, 7321 New Falls Road, Levittown 19055
*Hours will be extended nearer to Election Day. Voters may deposit only their own ballot in the drop boxes, which will be guarded and monitored by Sheriff’s deputies and security personnel.
More information can be found on the 2020 General Election Portal: buckscounty.org/2020election