DOYLESTOWN >> Springtime is often a time to clean out your shed, garage, basement, and cabinets.
If you have hazardous waste that can no longer be used, such as pesticides, cleaning agents, pool chemicals, gasoline and oil-based paint, Bucks County provides a place for you to dispose of them safely and responsibly.
The first of five 2021 Household Hazardous Waste events will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the Bucks County Community College, Swamp Road, Newtown.
This year’s schedule will include two collections in Upper Bucks County, two in Lower Bucks and one in Central Bucks.
The second event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Upper Bucks Area Vocational Technical School, 3115 Ridge Road, Perkasie (Bedminster Township).
Additional collections are scheduled for:
- June 26 at the Central Bucks South High School, 1100 Folly Road, Warrington.
- August 14 at the Bucks County Technical High School, 610 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills.
- October 30 at Strayer Middle School, 300 Ronald Reagan Drive, Quakertown.
The collections are sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners and the Bucks County Planning Commission.
Pre-registration for each collection is open at buckshhw.eventbrite.com. To comply with COVID-related regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, registration is required and space is limited.
The collections will be no-contact events, meaning drivers should remain inside their vehicles upon arrival as event staff will be removing all items.
All waste items should be in the trunk of a car, the cargo area of an SUV or the bed of a truck. And the driver must be the only person in the vehicle and be wearing a mask.
Please be aware that these events are for collection of residential waste only. No items will be accepted from businesses, industries or institutions.
Acceptable items include: pesticides; oil-based paint and paint products; automotive products (gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze); pool chemicals; degreasers and cleaners; mercury thermostats; fluorescent tubes; fire extinguishers; mini propane tanks of two pounds or less; lead-acid batteries (car, marine, motorcycle and truck); and rechargeable, lithium or button-type household batteries. There is a limit of 25 gallons or 220 pounds of acceptable materials per household.
Unacceptable items include, but are not limited to: TVs and other electronics, appliances, asbestos, medical waste, explosives, radioactive and unidentified waste, large gas cylinders, tires and smoke detectors. Please note that if you have water-based latex paint or alkaline batteries, these can be safely put in your regular trash collection and therefore will not be accepted at the collection
Guidelines for safely transporting household hazardous waste to the collection sites include:
- Keep all products in their original containers with labels intact and lids on tight.
- Place materials securely in a box to prevent spilling.
- Wrap leaking containers in newspaper and place in a plastic container for transport.
- Do not mix materials.
- Do not leave hazardous materials loaded in a vehicle or other hot, unventilated areas for prolonged periods.
- Do not smoke near any chemicals.
For additional information visit www.buckscounty.org/recycling.