DOYLESTOWN >> As tropical storm Isaias advances through the Delaware Valley, the Bucks County Commissioners announced they have activated the county’s Emergency Operations Center to help monitor and respond to the expected high winds and heavy rains.
The EOC in Ivyland will be open until midnight, Emergency Services Director Scott T. Forster said.
Isaias is expected to bring a predicted four to six inches of rain across the county, more in some localized areas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch through midnight. Winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour also are predicted, with gusts of up to 60 mph.
That combination of wind and rain could cause flash flooding, downed trees and powerlines, and moderate property damage. There's also a chance of embedded tornadoes with any thunderstorms that may develop.
Emergency management officials will be monitoring the storm at the EOC along with members of numerous county government departments, PennDOT and fire, EMS and law enforcement responders. Also represented, some of them virtually because of the COVID pandemic, will be the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard, the Red Cross, PECO, Met-Ed and PP&L.
Forster said county officials have made sure that generators are ready for deployment at critical care facilities and shelters if needed. Mass care equipment, such as cots, walkers and other items, are ready in case temporary shelters need to be opened.
Also ready for use are generator-powered HVAC systems that can provide heating and air conditioning to critical care facilities such as nursing homes if needed. County and fire company water rescue teams and boats are also on standby.
The Delaware River is not expected to flood in Bucks County, but officials are watching smaller streams – the Neshaminy and Perkiomen Creeks in particular – for possible flooding.
Forster advised residents not to drive their vehicles through standing water, and to assume that any downed wires are charged and to avoid them.
If a tornado warning is issued, residents should go to an inside room on the lowest level of their home or workplace, preferably a basement. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Bucks County until 4 p.m.