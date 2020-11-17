BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks Beautiful is pleased to announce that funds raised through generous donations will enable us to plant 20,000 daffodil bulbs in Bucks County this fall. In partnership with Gale Nurseries Inc., the pretty perennials will be planted at three locations in honor of healthcare employees, first responders, essential workers and loved ones.
The Bulbs for Bucks Program was the inspiration of board member Chuck Gale, to beautify Bucks County at key locations with the first splendor of spring-blooming daffodils! Mr. Gale stated “I like the idea of planting daffodils because the bulbs multiply each year, and the project is long-lasting for future generations to enjoy what we are doing now. To my knowledge, this is the largest bulb planting project in the state of Pennsylvania.” Phase I debuted in 2010 when 40,000 daffodil bulbs were planted along the Route 611 Bypass near Doylestown. The next phases included along the Delaware Canal State Park towpath, the Route 202 Parkway, the Bucks County Tourist Center in Bensalem, Buckingham Green Shopping Center, the Michener Art Museum, Fonthill Castle, and areas around Newtown and Perkasie, just to name a few. To date, over 1.6 million daffodil bulbs have been established throughout the County.
A memorial planting of five thousand bulbs in remembrance of Joanne Phillips will take place at Trinity Buckingham Church, based at the intersection of Routes 413 and 202 in Buckingham. The flowers will grace the Historic Trinity Chapel (circa 1841) and graveyard, which is the resting place of notable American anthropologist Margaret Mead.
Chuck and Barbara Gale have sponsored ten thousand bulbs to be planted on the grounds of The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm. This donation is in gratitude to owners Mark and Deena Frank for their many years of support of Bucks Beautiful. The historic bed and breakfast, located at 5281 York Road in Holicong, is nestled among 100 acres of preserved farmland and forests. The original manor house dates back to 1740 and was once owned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright George Kaufman.
The five thousand daffodil blooms which were planted last year at Pine Run Retirement Community were so well received that Bucks Beautiful co-founders Jack and Carol McCaughan were inspired to sponsor another five thousand bulbs. This year they will be installed at Pine Run’s Health Center in recognition of their dedicated healthcare workers. The combined 10,000 blooms will be a wonderful sight for residents and visitors alike this spring, as well as anyone driving along Ferry Road in Doylestown.
Homeowners can add their own curb appeal while supporting Bucks Beautiful’s efforts by purchasing our daffodil bulbs. We offer 50 bulbs for $25.00.To donate bulbs in tribute to your hero, or in memory of a loved one, please visit www.bucksbeautiful.org or call 215-340-3639. Thank you for helping us grow!
Bucks Beautiful is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that beautifies Bucks County by coordinating events, community projects, and educational programs. The organization create partnerships with like-minded civic groups to develop attractive yet sustainable vistas to foster a healthier environment.
In addition to Bulbs for Bucks, its tree planting initiative, RePlant Bucks, is restoring the local tree canopy.
Bucks Beautiful also sponsor educational programs, community gardens, and pop-up parks that beautify the community. Recent donations allowed the organization to install 1,525 indigenous trees, support new school outdoor classrooms designed with native plantings, create beautiful plantings at nursing homes, parks, museums, war memorials, and more.