DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County GOP and Montgomery County GOP have endorsed Brian Fitzpatrick for reelection in Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District. This endorsement includes all precincts within Bucks County and Montgomery County.
“I am humbled by the Bucks and Montgomery County GOP endorsement and thankful for their support and trust. I promise to continue to work hard day in and day out across the district to strengthen my campaign and focus on winning in November,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.