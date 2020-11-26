BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough Police Chief Henry and members of the Bristol Borough Police Department, on behalf of Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, present Maddalyn Stadler with an American Flag that was flown over the United States Capital.
The flag was presented in recognition of Maddalyn's "outstanding service to our community," as listed on the certificate that was also presented to Maddalyn.
Earlier in the year Marrilyn had made care packages for the Bristol Borough Officers. Maddalyn had told her parents that she did not like the way police officers were being treated. She then came up with the idea of making care packages, which she put together and delivered to the officers of Bristol Borough.
Congressman Fitzpatrick learned of Maddalyn's efforts and felt that this type of community service should be recognized.