BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police along with the Bristol Township Police are investigating a road rage incident that involved a shooting on July 6 at approximately 8 p.m.
The incident began in the area of the Bristol Borough Post Office where there was a verbal altercation between two drivers.
Police said one driver attempted to leave the area, but was chased by the operator of a red SUV, with New York license plates and operated by a Dominican male.
Once on Route 13, police said the driver of the red SUV reportedly fired several gun shots at the victim's vehicle while traveling north bound both in Bristol Borough and Bristol Township.
The red SUV then turned around at Green Lane and headed south on Route 13.
Bristol Borough Police recognized the vehicle description from an earlier disorderly person's incident in the Borough.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Pine Street where the vehicle was located and a subject believing to belong to the vehicle was observed in the yard of a residence.
After seeing police, the subject fled and neighbors advised that they believed the subject had entered a residence.
Officers from Bristol Township and Tullytown responded and secured the perimeter of the residence and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the residence but were unsuccessful.
Believing they were dealing with an armed barricaded subject, the Bucks County South SERT Team was activated. The tactical team is made up of Bensalem, Bristol Township, Falls Township and Bristol Borough officers.
Officers continued to attempt to make contact with occupants of the residence for several hours. A search warrant was eventually obtained for the residence, at which time the Tactical Team made entry at approximately 3 a.m.
Team members secured the residence, however no one was found inside.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing as is the search for the suspect. Authorities are confident the suspect is out of the area and their is no threat to the Pine Street neighborhood.
Also assisting at the scene was the Bristol Borough Fire Company and Fire Police along with Bristol Borough Emergency Management.
The Bristol Borough police expressed its thanks to the residents of Pine Street and the surrounding neighborhood for their cooperation and understanding during the incident.