UPDATE: A positive identification was made of the individual found in Otter Creek off of Maple Beach Road on August 5. It was determined that Michael Hall, age 33, of Bristol Borough was the deceased. An autopsy was conducted by the Bucks County Coroners Office Friday morning, August 6 which listed the cause of death as drowning and ruled the manner of death accidental.
BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police along with the Bucks County Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Otter Creek off of Maple Beach Road.
Police were dispatched at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 when a fisherman saw the body in the water approximately 50 yards from the bridge.
Fire crews from Bristol Borough, Bristol Township and Bensalem responded to assist with the recovery. Due to the location of the body, fire crews were dispatched by boat and by land through the dense wooded area to reach the body.
Investigators have made a tentative identification on the male victim and are attempting to notify the family.
The investigation is continuing and a autopsy will be conducted by the Bucks County Medical Examiner Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7812 ext 2425.