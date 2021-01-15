BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough received a visit from the United States Coast Guard Marine Patrol Vessel Bonito.
The vessel is stationed out of Coast Guard Station Cape May, N.J. Their Homeland Security mission includes the Delaware River.
The vessel docked overnight at the Bristol Borough Docks. The crew took advantage of Mill Street and visited several businesses and restaurants.
The 87 foot USCG Bonito has an 11-man crew, has a draws of 5' 7" and can reach speeds up to 25 knots.
The crew is looking forward to returning to the Bristol area in the upcoming months.