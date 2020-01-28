BRISTOL BOROUGH >> From now until May, Bristol Borough will be home to the 2,400 pound traveling Bucks County sign.
On January 21, a giant crane lifted the three foot letters into place at Mill Street Crossing at the intersection of Pond and Mill streets where it will remain until it heads off to another Bucks County location sometime in May.
“This brings another piece of affirmation that people throughout the county are noticing what is taking place in Bristol Borough,” said Bill Pezza of Raising the Bar. “It’s last stop was Shady Brook Farm and before that Peddler’s Village so we’re in very good company. We’re very proud to have been selected as a host site.”
Pezza and Raising the Bar are encouraging residents and visitors to visit the sign, take photographs and make it a fun outing.
“Take a picture with your family, your spouse, your school and community group and post it on Instagram and Facebook (#MyBristolBorough) just to keep the word out there.”
Pezza noted that it’s winter and it should be dreary, but in Bristol the arrival of the Bucks County sign, the recent Miracle on Mill celebration and the town’s upcoming Chocolate Festival on February 8 are bringing lots of life and fun to the riverfront town.
Turning to a representative from Visit Bucks County, Pezza remarked, “You’re going to get so much attention from this that you’re going to want to keep it here year round. We don’t mess around here,” he said.
Councilman and borough businessman Mike Gorman, a newly-appointed member of the Visit Bucks County Board of Directors, said this is the fifth placement for the sign since it made its debut in 2018.
“It’s awesome,” he said, of the sign being in Bristol. “Bristol is a gateway to Bucks County so it only seems appropriate for it to be here. Start your visit to the county here. We have so much to offer,” he said, from cultural attractions to retail stores, restaurants and a beautiful waterfront.