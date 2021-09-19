BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol has done it again, this time with the largest attended doo-wop festival in the event's history.
A record crowd numbering in the thousands jammed the Mill Street Parking Lot for a free concert Saturday night that stirred the hearts and the memories of every doo-wop and R&B fan.
Camped out on lawn chairs and blankets, the music had many swaying their arms and clapping while bringing others to their feet during the musical journey down memory lane.
"It’s just great to be out again. Doo-wop under the stars. It doesn’t get any better than this,” said State Rep. John Galloway who again sponsored the event.
The evening, presented free of charge by Bristol Borough, opened with the cover band, Joel Katz and the Dynamics, performing classic music of the Brooklyn Bridge, The Rascals, the Union Gap, Smokey Robinson, and much more.
Vic Picone & The Elegants kicked it up a notch, rockin' and rollin' through the decades, performing “I put a spell on you” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, performing “Georgia” in memory of Ray Charles, and singing their number one hit, “Little Star,” which dominated the charts in the summer of 1958.
Members Vito Picone and Arthur Venosa co-wrote the lyrics and the music was adapted from "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star". When released as a single in 1958, it topped both the R&B Best Sellers list and the BillboardHot 100.
“That’s a song that’s going to stay in your head for the next couple of days,” remarked renown local DJ Craig Whitaker who emceed the evening. “We have six more acts to go tonight and we’re going way back with our next act, Bill Haley and the Comets. This gentleman’s Father is legendary.”
A roar went out from the crowd as Bill Haley and his Comets took the stage with a rock and roll salute to Haley’s father, Bill Haley, and a trip back in time to the 1950s and the drive-in diner.
From late 1954 to late 1956, the group placed nine singles in the Top 20, one of those a number one and three more in the Top Ten. “Rock Around the Clock" became the biggest selling rock and roll single in the history of the genre and retained that position for some years. It later became the theme song for the hit 1970s TV show, “Happy Days.”
In addition to “Rock Around the Clock,” they also sang the Comets’ cover song, “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” which rose to number seven on the charts in 1954; Haley’s version of “Rock the Joint” considered to be the first rockabilly record; and “Crazy Man, Crazy,” an early rock and rollsong written by and first recorded by Bill Haley & His Cometsin April 1953. It is notable as the first recognized rock and roll recording to appear on the national American musical charts, peaking at 12 in June 1953.
Capping off the night was a blockbuster performance by headliner “Mr. Entertainment” himself, Bobby Brooks Wilson, who celebrated the music of his legendary father, R&B/Soul Singer, Jackie Wilson.
The three-time Grammy Balloted Artist presented an hour long set, performing songs from his latest CD, “It’s About Time,” and four Top 10 hits of his father’s that peaked on the Adult Contemporary Charts in the 1950s and 1960s including “Your love keeps lifting me higher and higher,“ “Lonely Teardrops” and “That’s why (I love you so).”
Many have said Bobby has the same musical acumen and accomplished traits as his father, and that Jackie Wilson’s legacy lives on through his son Bobby.
Bobby Wilson’s music career began in Honolulu, Hawaii after an unexpected medical discharge from the US Navy. While waiting for the bureaucracy to release his discharge papers, Wilson started going to a local karaoke bar. His performances were so impressive that Wilson came to the attention of Peter Hernandez Sr., founder of the world-famous Doo Wop group, “The Love Notes.” Hernandez, father of Bruno Mars, brought Bobby into “The Love Notes.” Bobby Wilson is now a three-time Grammy nominee and a 2022 East Coast Music Hall of Fame nominee.
Concert goers also enjoyed top performances by The Tymes (So Much In Love); Eddie Holman (Hey There Lonely Girl); and The Happenings (See You in September). Also returning to the Bristol Borough concert stage were cover bands The Chiclettes and Joel Katz & The Dynamics.
“After last year, to come back to this many people - what a great night. And to see so many happy faces - young and old. It’s a great way to end the summer and to showcase our town,” said Bristol Borough Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe.
“We first started these concerts 15 years ago as something for friends and families to look forward to at the end of the summer. It’s become the biggest single-day event in Bucks County," said DiGuiseppe.
Listening at the edge of the stage with DiGuiseppe was State Rep. John Galloway who has been a long time supporter of the event. Also dropping by were Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub and Bensalem Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.
“It makes you feel good to see so many of our local and county officials here. That says something about Bristol,” said DiGuiseppe.
Members of the concert committee spent a busy night circulating throughout the crowd selling raffle tickets in support of the event, which is paid for through sponsorships and fundraising.
The concert committee, working in coordination with DiGuiseppe and Bristol Borough Tax Collector Anna Larrisey, met several times during the winter and spring to select the acts, process contracts, and organize the other vital event logistics.
During Saturday’s concert, many of them spent the evening circulating through the crowd selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $1,000. Proceeds from the raffle and from concert sponsorships allow the borough to present the concert free to the public.