BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library, 680 Radcliffe Street, invites the public to its 2021 Tails & Tales Summer Quest Kick-off on Saturday, June 19 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the library grounds.
Throughout the afternoon, there will be opportunities to register for the Tails & Tales summer reading program in-person with staff, to get a Grundy Library card and be entered in a $200 gift card drawing, pick-up fun “Take & Make” activity kits for all ages, and shop a huge sale of book titles for children, teens and adults.
Can’t make it to the program? Register for the summer reading clubs at grundylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
In the Grundy Library park at 1 p.m., Master Falconer Tom Stanton and educator Paul McEnerney present a falconry program with Cleo, a Peregrine falcon, and Apache, a Harris’s hawk. Join us to learn more about the history of falconry, birds of prey, the importance of hawks to the ecosystem, conservation and more.
The event is suitable for all ages and requires no registration; however, participants will need to provide their own chair or blanket on which to sit. Social distancing guidelines are in effect and masks are required.
Visitors are welcome to tour the Grundy Museum. The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Museum, adjacent to the Library, is now open for docent-led tours after a complete restoration to the historic home of Senator Joseph R. Grundy and his sister Margaret. Register for these free, one-hour afternoon tours at https://grundymuseum.ticketleap.com/the-margaret-r-grundy-memorial-museum-tours/dates. Thematic tours, in support of the fourth phase of the CanDoMore fundraising campaign, are $50 per person on select dates. Reservations are required for all Museum tours. More details about dates, tickets and tours can be found at https://grundymuseum.ticketleap.com/, or by calling the museum at 215-788-9432. All visitors are required to wear a mask.