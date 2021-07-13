BRISTOL >> County, state and local officials are on the ground in Bucks County this morning assessing damage from storms that brought flash flooding Monday in the area of Bristol and Bensalem.
The slow-moving storms dumped nearly 10 inches of rain in isolated areas, brought down power lines and washed out and flooded roadways and homes throughout the county’s lower end.
The county received 1,171 emergency and non-emergency calls for assistance between 4 and 8 p.m., almost double the normal rate. Almost 450 of those were emergency calls to 911.
Residents and business owners should direct reports of damage to municipal officials. Contact numbers are below:
Bensalem Township – 215-633-3741
Bristol Borough – 215-788-3828, ext. 12
Bristol Township – 267-812-2938
Municipal officials should report damage to Bucks County Emergency Management by emailing bucksema@buckscounty.org, or calling 215-340-8700.
Anyone displaced as a result of the storms should call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. Select option four.
With high temperatures and humidity expected this afternoon, Bensalem Senior Center at 1850 Byberry Road will be open and serving as a cooling center until 3 p.m. through Friday.
Bristol Township Senior Center, 2501 Bath Road, will be open until at least 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Weather forecasts show more rain on the way. Heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening primarily in the northern reaches of the county.