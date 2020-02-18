BRISTOL BOROUGH >> February is American Heart Month.
The 5th Annual Lower Bucks Ann Mignoni Mundy Memorial Heart Dinner and Fundraiser will be held on Thursday, February 27 beginning at 8 p.m. at Cesare’s Italian Specialties Ristorante.
As widely requested, the special guest and talented Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer will be the proprietor of Cesare’s, Donnie Petolillo, who always makes the event engaging and memorable.
It’s a truly fun time with great folks all for an important cause; to fight Heart Disease.
Cash bar opens at 7:30 p.m. and there are raffles. Red Attire is A Must!
It’s "Go Red for Women" in the month of February.
Tickets at $50 per person can be purchased at Mignoni Jewelry, 200 Mill Street, Bristol Borough. Buy your tickets now. Tickets sell fast!
Make a difference in the community. In short, help save lives.
All proceeds are donated to the American Heart and Stroke Association in Ann Mignoni Mundy’s name, a meaningful way to celebrate someone who was so important to so many as well as raise awareness.
Trainpops Attic located on 400 Mill Street will again be making a generous donation to the American Heart/Stroke Association in memory of Ann Mignoni Mundy. So stop in. Brian Adams will charitably donate 10 percent of Trainpops’ sales through the February 21 to 23 weekend. For more info, visit info@trainpops.com
The 2020 Impact Goal of the American Heart Association is to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent.
Taking care of our tickers should ALWAYS be a top priority every year, all year round, but it is in the month of February that everyone should take particular care and focus intently on heart issues.
February IS National Heart Month.
Heart Disease Affects Everyone. It devastates hundreds of thousands of families every year.
Don’t be Silent about this Silent Killer. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. Fact is: Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.
That’s approximately one woman every minute!
In life, we loved you dearly; in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.
Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know and it impacts one in a devastating way.
Christine Mundy Leffler lost her beloved mom in November 2014. “Awareness is crucial. Any symptoms need to be checked. Nothing is insignificant.”
Be relentless in support of women’s heart health.
Our nation's No. 1 and No. 5 killers are heart disease and stroke.
The American Heart Association has defined what it means to have ideal cardiovascular health and has identified seven health and behavior factors that impact both health and quality of life. Seven simple, small changes can make a difference: Stop smoking. Maintain a healthy weight. Engage in regular physical activity. Eat a healthy diet. Manage blood pressure. Take charge of cholesterol. Keep blood sugar, or glucose, at healthy levels.
Protect the hearts you love.
Think of seven people you care about who may smoke, have high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of heart disease and stroke. Encourage them also to think of the Simple Seven.
One of the simplest, positive changes one can make to effectively improve heart health is to start walking. It’s enjoyable, it’s free, and it is an easy, social and great exercise!
Ticket donation for the 5th Annual Lower Bucks Ann Mignoni Mundy Memorial Heart Dinner /Fundraiser is $50.00 per person for a dinner of your choice of chicken, fish or veal including homemade biscotti for dessert. The tickets are expected to sell quickly. So hurry, purchase your tickets at Mignoni Jewelry & Gifts, 200 Mill Street, Bristol Borough.
These proceeds, truly life-saving dollars donated to the American Heart Stroke Association will fund education and innovative research on heart disease and stroke in memory of the late Ann Louise Mignoni Mundy. Ann was dearly beloved and a very kind, gentle and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She extremely loved her family, especially her cherished granddaughter, Rachel Ann.
The Mignoni-Mundy family has received recognition from the American Heart Association for their passionate, unwavering dedication to making Bucks heart healthier by raising awareness and for the most generous AHA donations accrued at the Annual Ann Mignoni Mundy Memorial Heart Dinner held at Cesare’s Italian Specialties Ristorante.
And the Auctions make it a very cool FUNdraiser!
This year has been declared an earring year!
Bold, alluring hoop earrings, a staple of any ensemble, make a statement. If chosen carefully, they can transform an outfit, so make these cute earrings your workhorse jewelry piece. Can you hEAR me now?
Carol Mignoni Ferguson and Rosemarie Mignoni Szczucki of the family-owned Mignoni Jewelry and Gift business established in 1947 “will be donating white gold and yellow gold and sterling silver hoop earrings among other special pieces”. Carol confirmed, “Through sadness we can link toward future contributions in Ann’s memory for the betterment of others.”
A variety of unique, creative, highly desirable donated gifts of different price ranges including selections of specialty handmade items and beautiful quality quilts that attract lots of bids will also be auctioned,
Want to make a real difference? Be a contributor. Every bit helps!
When you donate to the American Heart Association, you are joining in the fight against our nation’s No. 1 and No. 4 killers. “We thank everyone in the community for their contributions in memory of our sister, Ann and we are delighted that all proceeds go to the AHA”, confirmed Carol.
“It’s the people at the event who make the event. Good cause. Good group of people. A lot of fun!” confirmed Donnie.
John V. Mundy expressed his heartfelt comments, “I appreciate this effort to help people having any type of heart illness. It is most appropriate to be in Ann’s name as she was very helpful to people in her life. Everyone who knew her would attest to that.”
Her authentically kind soul and elegant manner endeared her to all who fortunately knew her, and Ann’s goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on-like a legacy of love.
“I personally visit my cardiologist and physician regularly and stay fit and active. I want to thank Donnie who has been very supportive. He is a very generous, community oriented man,” added John Mundy.
Donnie radiates confidence and charisma, keeping the event entertaining for all.
Buy your tickets now at Mignoni Jewelers. Tickets sell fast!
Deaths from heart disease and stroke have declined slightly, yet both diseases remain among the leading causes of death in the United States, new federal statistics show. The increase in death rates among younger Americans may be explained in part by the earlier onset of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and other conditions that may lead to heart disease and stroke. The AHA mission is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
Most sincere thanks are offered to Donnie Petolillo and his Cesare’s family for being the gracious hosts of the Annual Lower Bucks Ann Mignoni Mundy Memorial Heart Dinner /Fundraiser.
Thank you for supporting the American Heart Association. Their need is great and your support is critical.
Call Mignoni Jewelry at 215-788-3243 with any questions.
P.S. there is no such thing as just a little heart attack.
Cesare’s Italian Specialties Ristorante is located at 1407 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, PA 19007. INFO: Visit www.cesaresristorante.com or call 215-788-3831
