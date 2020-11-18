ONE YEAR Anniversary Hike of the “Silver Lake Trail” Coming Up
on Saturday, November 21st, at 1pm!!
BRISTOL >> For many years, visitors to the Silver Lake Nature Center had asked, “Is there a trail that goes completely around the lake?” Until November 2019, the answer had been “no.” Previously, the trail system went about 75 percent the way around Silver Lake.
For over a year, volunteers, staff, and interns had worked diligently to connect the two ends of the preexisting trail to form a complete 3.5 mile encompassing loop.
The new trail, blazed in blue, is called the “Silver Lake Trail.” It can be accessed from many points; however the official trailhead is located near the SLNC Visitors’ Center. This new trail traverses through many diverse habitats including lakeshore, forest, marsh, and meadows. There are some sections that offer a nice challenge to hikers and others that are paved walkways and boardwalks. Along the way you may encounter beautiful views, wildlife, or even remnants of human history.
To celebrate the one year anniversary of the opening of this trail, Silver Lake is offering a free guided Hhke on Saturday, November 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
"When we opened the Silver Lake Trail almost a year ago, we could not have imagined the importance it would play in our community this year," said a Silver Lake spokesperson. "With the changes to our daily lives that came in early 2020, people looked for peace-of-mind enveloped in Nature. Our trail use increased by over 300 percent, and we are delighted to be of service. We just could use a little help in maintaining this Natural Treasure, so the hike is free but donations are accepted & appreciated."
The 3.5 mile excursion will take visitors through many different habitats and terrain. The group will maintain a brisk pace while enjoying this rugged trail. Dress for the weather, and please be sure to wear shoes that are appropriate for varying terrain (from rugged to smooth, and anything in between).
This fun, outdoor, “socially distant” event is free, but donations to the nonprofit Friends of SLNC organization are accepted and greatly appreciated.
Pre-registration is required if attending. Please sign up at www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org or by calling 215-785-1177.