BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Sirens sounded and people cheered as members of the Class of 2020 took a celebratory ride through the borough Friday afternoon.
Escorted by police cars and fire trucks, this year’s Bristol High School graduates waved as they motored their way through town to cheers from friends, relatives and business owners.
Many of them wore their traditional caps and gowns, while others sported Bristol High School t-shirts or held signs showing off their Warrior pride.
After losing half of their senior year and forgoing many of the traditions of senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduates appeared “senior strong” and poised for a bright and successful future.
The Class of 2020 officially graduated on June 9 during a Virtual Remembrance ceremony in which they were videotaped individually taking part in the Graduation Walk. This year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian are Gianni Quattrocchi and Jake Frey.