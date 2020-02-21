CROYDON >> Residents of Croydon, Bensalem and beyond will soon be enjoying a menu filled with award-winning Italian cuisine.
Joe Sarappo, of Sarappo's Pizza in Bensalem and Croydon, has announced a new concept for his popular dining destination. Chef Ralph Sitero has partnered up with Joe Sarappo to create a world-class urban neighborhood BYOB located next to Sarappo’s Pizza at 304 Bristol Pike, Croydon.
The popular pizza destination has been a local favorite for 15 years and has had a complete makeover with a new state-of-the-art kitchen and an expansion that includes a 50+ seat dining room.
“You can go to any franchise and eat, but at Sarappo’s you will enjoy food that’s made fresh, just for you, at a price you can afford,” said Joe Sarappo.
Chef Sitero, who brings with him almost 30 years of experience, has manned the stoves in Rome and Perugia, Italy, The Ritz Carlton Hotel and the world famous Le Bec Fin of Philadelphia.
Chef Sitero has garnered praise from the likes of The Tampa Tribune, The St. Petersburg Times, Florida Trend Magazine, Tampa Bay Magazine and Creative Loafing Magazine in Florida, Cary Magazine and The High Point Enterprise in North Carolina.
Most recently Chef Sitero has been the executive chef and general manager of the award-winning Arde Osteria in Wayne.
Chef Ralph Sitero's affordable Italian menu has a strong focus on sourcing local and seasonal ingredients, specializing in meats, fish and vegetables, soul-satisfying pastas, fresh seafood, baked-in-house signature country loaf bread and Sarappo's famous pizza.
Sarappo’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening in March. It will then be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature an express lunch buffet for $8.99 offered daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.