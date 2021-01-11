BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police and firefighters were dispatched to 587 Bath St. at 10 p.m. on January 10 for the report of a dwelling fire.
Upon arrival officers found heavy fire on the third floor of the structure. And neighbors were reporting that someone was possibly trapped on the third floor.
Officers entered the structure and found a woman outside the third floor apartment. They escorted the victim out of the residence and then cleared the first and second floors.
The woman was turned over to EMS and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
The Bristol Borough Fire Departments responded and prevented the heavy fire from extending to other residences.
Also responding were the Bucks County Rescue Squad, Bristol Borough Emergency Management and mutual aid fire departments and EMS from surrounding communities.