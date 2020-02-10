BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Congratulations to Centre for the Arts photographer, John Beck, winner of the Raising the Bar People’s Choice contest for best interpretation of the Bucks County logo at Mill Street Crossing.
An exhibit of all 26 creative photos is on display at the Center for the Arts located at 308 Mill Street in the heart of Bristol's business district.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. The gallery is closed on Monday and Tuesday
The Centre for the Arts is a vibrant and unique art gallery for regional artists. The CFA also rents studio space and a reception room available for artistic, corporate and social events.